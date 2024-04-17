Amit Shah commends forces behind Chhattisgarh encounter; promises naxal-free India

NEW DELHI: Union Home Minister Amit Shah came out in praise of the joint security forces a day after 29 Naxals were gunned down during an encounter with the Left-wing outlaws in Chhattisgarh's Kanker district, saying that Red Terror will soon be rooted out of the country under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Briefing reporters on the fierce exchange of fire that went down on Tuesday, Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai said 29 Naxals were killed. At the same time, no deaths were reported on the side of the forces, in what he dubbed as one of the most successful anti-Naxal operations in the recent past.

Speaking to ANI on Wednesday, the Union Home Minister, while hailing the forces, said that they were getting more support from the Chhattisgarh police in terms of the hard and actionable intelligence in the ongoing crackdown on Naxal terror.

"Yesterday, the security forces achieved huge success in Chhattisgarh. Ever since Modi-ji became Prime Minister, the BJP government has been waging a campaign against Naxalism and terrorism. The campaign gained further momentum after the coming of the BJP government here. We started setting up camps (of joint security forces) since 2014. After 2019, at least 250 camps have been set up. We are getting more support from the Chhattisgarh Police (in the fight against Naxalites) than before," Shah told ANI.

"Within a span of about three months after the formation of our government in the state, more than 80 Naxalites have been killed in Chhattisgarh, 125 were arrested while more than 150 laid down their arms. I have full confidence that the ongoing crackdown on Naxal terror will continue going forward, and, very soon, the country will be rid of the Naxal threat under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi," the Union Home Minister added.

Meanwhile, casting aspersions on the Chhattisgarh encounter, the Congress claimed on Wednesday that during the previous BJP regime, several innocent villagers had been labelled Naxals and killed.

Former chief minister Bhupesh Baghel, who is also the Congress candidate for the Lok Sabha elections, raised doubts over the operation claiming that there had been several 'fake encounters' under the erstwhile BJP regime, adding that innocent villagers were tagged as Naxals and arrested.

He claimed that the police have been threatening villagers as well, adding that during his tenure as CM, too, several Naxals had been killed or had surrendered.