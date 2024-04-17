Congress questions EC on getting social media post on electoral bonds deleted

NEW DELHI: The Congress on Wednesday questioned the Election Commission's move to get a post on the electoral bonds scheme deleted from social media platform X and said that the issue raised in the post makes the government "extremely uncomfortable."

The opposition party's remarks came after the social media platform X said that the Election Commission ordered it to take down select posts of YSR Congress, AAP, N Chandrababu Naidu and Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary for violation of the model code of conduct.

The orders were issued on April 2 and April 3 and a follow-up email was sent by the poll panel on April 10 in which it cited a violation of the "voluntary code of ethics" if 'X' fails to remove the four posts reported to it.

Congress spokesperson and party's social media department head Supriya Shrinate said the Election Commission had asked platform X, formerly known as Twitter, to delete some posts, one of which was about electoral bonds.

She said it is incumbent upon the poll watchdog to ensure that free and fair elections happen and that whenever someone breaches the model code of conduct, they are hauled up, including those making hate speeches, religious references and crass and vulgar statements.

"So that is why it is very surprising that the EC chose to get a tweet deleted which raised the issue of electoral bonds. Why would they do that?

"One does not understand but obviously electoral bonds is an issue which makes the government extremely uncomfortable," Shrinate told reporters at the AICC headquarters here.

She claimed Prime Minister Narendra Modi tried his best to give an explanation on the electoral bonds issue and "not just sounded defensive but stopped making sense."

"Those donating to the BJP were the ones winning the big contracts. People being raided by ED and Income Tax department were donating so this was an extortion racket that was happening and the country now knows about it," she claimed.

Citing Rahul Gandhi's remarks at a press conference earlier in the day, Shrinate alleged that the prime minister is a "champion of corruption" as he was "breeding graft through the electoral bonds scheme."