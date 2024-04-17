Modi says Congress 'loot' policy would have led to Rs 5,000 mobile bills in northeast

AGARTALA: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday slammed the Congress, saying the party had adopted the 'loot' east policy while the BJP turned it into the 'Act East' policy.

Addressing an election rally here, the Prime Minister said Tripura has witnessed pioneering transformations under the BJP government.

"The Congress had adopted the 'loot' east policy while the BJP turned it into the Act East policy," Modi said, adding that the grand old party did not do any justice to the Northeast and turned the region into an 'adda of bhrastachar' (hub of corruption) while the communists spoiled the state's prospects.

The PM said the BJP government has been working hard for development in the region.

Modi said his government has decided to construct three crore new houses in India for the poor. "Tripura's people are going to benefit a great deal from it," he added.