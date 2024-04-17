ED searches, assets attachment, convictions rose exponentially during BJP rule compared to UPA era

NEW DELHI: Searches conducted by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) under the anti-money laundering law rose by 86 times, while arrests and attachment of assets jumped by around 25 times in the ten years since 2014 compared to the preceding nine-year period, according to official data.

An analysis of the data by PTI for the last ten years, between April 2014 and March 2024, against the nine years from July 2005 to March 2014 presents a picture of the federal agency's "intensified" action under various sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The PMLA was enacted in 2002 and implemented from July 1, 2005, to check serious crimes of tax evasion, the generation of black money and money laundering.

While the opposition parties have alleged that the ED's action during the last decade was part of the BJP-led central government's "oppressive" tactics against its rivals and others, the Union government and the ruling party have asserted that the agency is independent and its investigations were purely based on merit and under the mandate to act against the corrupt.

The ED booked as many as 5,155 PMLA cases during the last ten years as compared to a total of 1,797 complaints or Enforcement Case Information Reports (ECIRs or FIRs) filed during the preceding period (2005–14), a jump of about three times, the data said.

The data shows that the agency also got its first conviction starting in the 2014 fiscal and it has, till now, got 63 people punished under the anti-money laundering law.

The ED conducted 7,264 searches or raids in money laundering cases across the country during the 2014–2024 period, as compared to just 84 in the preceding period—a jump of 86 times.

It also arrested a total of 755 people during the last decade and attached assets worth Rs 1,21,618 crore as compared to 29 arrests and Rs 5,086.43 crore worth of attachments, respectively, during the last compared period, the data stated.

The arrests are 26 times more, while figures related to the attachment of properties are 24 times higher.

The agency issued 1,971 provisional attachment orders for various types of immovable and movable assets during the last decade, as compared to 311 such orders taken out in the preceding comparable period.

It got about 84 percent of the attachment orders confirmed by the adjudicating authority of the PMLA during 2014–24, as compared to 68 percent of the confirmations from the same authority during the last compared period.

The filing of charge sheets also saw a jump of 12 times in the last decade, with 1,281 prosecution complaints filed by it before courts as against 102 during the preceding period.