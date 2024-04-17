HIGHLIGHTS| TMC manifesto promises to repeal CAA, free LPG cylinders, universal housing

The Trinamool Congress (TMC), led by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, released its Lok Sabha poll manifesto on Wednesday, promising several social welfare measures and the repeal of the CAA if the opposition INDIA bloc comes to power at the Centre.
Releasing the manifesto at the party headquarters here, TMC's Rajya Sabha party leader Derek O' Brien said, "these are the promises which we will fulfill as part of INDIA bloc, when it forms the next government."
The party also promised to provide ration at doorstep and 10 free cooking cylinders for BPL families.
"We promise to control petrol and diesel prices through the formulation of a price stabilisation fund. We also promise to repeal the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and stop the National Register of Citizens (NRC) exercise in the country," senior TMC leader Amit Mitra said.
Meanwhile, taking a page out of the Congress manifesto, the TMC has pledged to offer year-long apprenticeships with monthly stipends to all graduates and diploma holders aged 25 or younger.
The TMC walked out of the INDIA bloc in January over disagreements regarding seat-sharing with the Congress in Bengal.
However, the Mamata Banerjee-led party had said it continues to be part of the INDIA bloc at the national level.
Highlights from the manifesto
Abolition of CAA and discontinuation of NRC implementation
Uniform Civil Code not to be implemented across India
Free distribution of 10 LPG cylinders annually to every below-poverty line family for access to clean cooking fuel
Monthly allocation of 5 kg of free ration per ration card holder, with doorstep delivery
100 days of guaranteed work and a minimum wage of Rs 400 per day for all job card holders
MSP to be legally guaranteed for farmers, set at a minimum of 50% higher than average crop production costs, based on MS Swaminathan Commission's recommendations
Petrol, diesel, and LPG cylinder prices to be capped for affordability, and the establishment of a 'Price Stabilisation Fund' to manage price fluctuations
Health insurance coverage of Rs 10 lakh in line with Swasthya Sathi scheme
Dignified housing for every poor family nationwide, ensuring safe and secure homes
Tripled number of higher education scholarships for SCs, STs, and OBCs students
Increase old age pension to Rs 1,000 per month (Rs 12,000 annually) for individuals aged 60 and above
One-year apprenticeships with monthly stipends for all graduates and diploma holders up to 25 years
Student credit cards of up to Rs 10 Lakh to be provided for higher education
Scholarships for girl students aligned with Kanyashree program
Financial aid for women equivalent to Lakshmir Bhandar scheme
(With additional inputs from PTI and ANI)