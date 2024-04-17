HIGHLIGHTS| TMC manifesto promises to repeal CAA, free LPG cylinders, universal housing

The Trinamool Congress (TMC), led by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, released its Lok Sabha poll manifesto on Wednesday, promising several social welfare measures and the repeal of the CAA if the opposition INDIA bloc comes to power at the Centre.

Releasing the manifesto at the party headquarters here, TMC's Rajya Sabha party leader Derek O' Brien said, "these are the promises which we will fulfill as part of INDIA bloc, when it forms the next government."

The party also promised to provide ration at doorstep and 10 free cooking cylinders for BPL families.