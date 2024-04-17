Nation

HIGHLIGHTS| TMC manifesto promises to repeal CAA, free LPG cylinders, universal housing

Taking a page out of the Congress manifesto, the TMC has pledged to offer year-long apprenticeships with monthly stipends to all graduates and diploma holders aged 25 or younger.
TMC leaders Amit Mitra, Derek O'Brien and Chandrima Bhattacharya release the party's election manifesto for the Lok Sabha elections, in Kolkata, Wednesday, April 17, 2024.
TMC leaders Amit Mitra, Derek O'Brien and Chandrima Bhattacharya release the party's election manifesto for the Lok Sabha elections, in Kolkata, Wednesday, April 17, 2024.Photo | PTI
Online Desk, Agencies

The Trinamool Congress (TMC), led by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, released its Lok Sabha poll manifesto on Wednesday, promising several social welfare measures and the repeal of the CAA if the opposition INDIA bloc comes to power at the Centre.

Releasing the manifesto at the party headquarters here, TMC's Rajya Sabha party leader Derek O' Brien said, "these are the promises which we will fulfill as part of INDIA bloc, when it forms the next government."

The party also promised to provide ration at doorstep and 10 free cooking cylinders for BPL families.

"We promise to control petrol and diesel prices through the formulation of a price stabilisation fund. We also promise to repeal the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and stop the National Register of Citizens (NRC) exercise in the country," senior TMC leader Amit Mitra said.

Meanwhile, taking a page out of the Congress manifesto, the TMC has pledged to offer year-long apprenticeships with monthly stipends to all graduates and diploma holders aged 25 or younger.

The TMC walked out of the INDIA bloc in January over disagreements regarding seat-sharing with the Congress in Bengal.

However, the Mamata Banerjee-led party had said it continues to be part of the INDIA bloc at the national level.

Highlights from the manifesto

  • Abolition of CAA and discontinuation of NRC implementation

  • Uniform Civil Code not to be implemented across India

  • Free distribution of 10 LPG cylinders annually to every below-poverty line family for access to clean cooking fuel

  • Monthly allocation of 5 kg of free ration per ration card holder, with doorstep delivery

  • 100 days of guaranteed work and a minimum wage of Rs 400 per day for all job card holders

  • MSP to be legally guaranteed for farmers, set at a minimum of 50% higher than average crop production costs, based on MS Swaminathan Commission's recommendations

  • Petrol, diesel, and LPG cylinder prices to be capped for affordability, and the establishment of a 'Price Stabilisation Fund' to manage price fluctuations

  • Health insurance coverage of Rs 10 lakh in line with Swasthya Sathi scheme

  • Dignified housing for every poor family nationwide, ensuring safe and secure homes

  • Tripled number of higher education scholarships for SCs, STs, and OBCs students

  • Increase old age pension to Rs 1,000 per month (Rs 12,000 annually) for individuals aged 60 and above

  • One-year apprenticeships with monthly stipends for all graduates and diploma holders up to 25 years

  • Student credit cards of up to Rs 10 Lakh to be provided for higher education

  • Scholarships for girl students aligned with Kanyashree program

  • Financial aid for women equivalent to Lakshmir Bhandar scheme

(With additional inputs from PTI and ANI)

TMC leaders Amit Mitra, Derek O'Brien and Chandrima Bhattacharya release the party's election manifesto for the Lok Sabha elections, in Kolkata, Wednesday, April 17, 2024.
Will not accept CAA, NRC, Uniform Civil Code: Mamata Banerjee
TMC leaders Amit Mitra, Derek O'Brien and Chandrima Bhattacharya release the party's election manifesto for the Lok Sabha elections, in Kolkata, Wednesday, April 17, 2024.
There won't be any democracy, elections if Modi wins again: Mamata in Assam poll rally
Trinamool Congress
2024 Lok Sabha elections
TMC manifesto
Mamata Banerjee​
Election 2024

Related Stories

No stories found.

X
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com