Lawyers told not to be selective in lynching cases

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Tuesday asked the lawyers representing a Public Interest Litigation on rise in violence against the minorities, not to be selective about cases with respect to a particular community.

A three-judge bench headed by Justice BR Gavai, made the observations while hearing the PIL petition raising concerns about a rise in incidents of mob violence against the minorities (Muslims) and sought immediate interim relief and or compensation for the families of the victims.

The top court particularly asked the lawyers about the murder of Udaipur-based tailor Kanhaiya Lal, who was killed in 2022 for allegedly sharing a social media post of former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma regarding Prophet Mohammad.