No level-playing ground in this election: Kharge

You have seen more than five decades of politics, and Congressmen have complained about judges quitting the judiciary and joining politics and speaking on Godse and Gandhi…

Such people are immature. Those who sit in the highest positions in the judiciary, who should be pointing it out, are succumbing. When Modiji has made false promises and uttered lies and suppressed the voices of truthful people, they in the judiciary should point it out. They know the background of this country, how we achieved freedom, and what was the desire of the founding fathers. They know the Constitution and the circumstances of framing the Constitution; and yet they have fallen into BJP trap.

What do you have to say about PM Modi saying that the Congress manifesto is like the “Muslim League manifesto”?

PM Modi divides people on the basis of “Hindu” and “Muslim” and talks of caste. As PM, he could have rectified many mistakes. There are many issues within society, which need to be rectified. He needs to put forth new programmes. After Independence, Jawaharlal Nehru got advice from other parties too. Nehru had Jan Sangh leader Shama Prasad Mookerjee and others who were part of the cabinet to build the country, and to build the Constitution, but people like Modi divide. Such narrow-minded people cannot build the country.

Congress leaders say SC/STs and oppressed sections are consolidating in favour of the Congress under your leadership. What do you have to say?

Congress will safeguard the poor, there is no freedom of speech and expression under this government. Therefore, poorer sections are coming with us. Our main aim is to defeat the RSS ideology. BJP is saying we are attacking Modi. We have no choice, because they have used the word “Modi” for every programme. He never speaks of the philosophy and ideology of his party. He promised 2 crore jobs, Rs 15 lakh black money per person, doubling farmer income…but nothing was delivered. We have no option but to take his name.

Congress leaders say the BJP is using the word “guarantees” and claiming that it borrowed that word from the Congress. What is your response?

The word “guarantees” is borrowed from Congress. We started it in Karnataka, Himachal Pradesh and Telangana. People are happy with the guarantees, especially the youth, women and the poor. Modi speaks lies and his guarantees are no guarantees at all.