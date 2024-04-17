No level-playing ground in this election: Kharge

AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge speaks exclusively to Bansy Kalappa, on a range of issues, including electoral bonds.
Excerpts:
How do you see this poll different from the past two elections? You had been to Nagpur, Tamil Nadu and Rajasthan. What is the pulse of the people?
There is no level-playing ground. This election is different from other ones as the government is interfering, harassing and suppressing opposition parties. They are squeezing their resources and threatening people. Those who are supporting Congress or the INDIA Alliance are being threatened. In previous elections they did have all this. Now they are launching personal attacks, even on families, hitting below the belt. This was not there earlier.
Even the poorest man used to contest boldly and put his views against the government. Today, if we point out any mistake of the government, the ED, I-T are activated. I have seen 12 elections, but have never seen this kind of intimidating tactic to win elections. Former PM Deve Gowda who had said that he wants to be born a Muslim in his next birth, has changed under pressure.
When a man at 91 changes his views, what about poor people? Today Deve Gowda has gone with BJP. I saw Deve Gowda’s interview and he said Modi is the only person who can become PM. I believe no one is indispensable. This government is harassing everybody. Because of this, some are going to BJP. People who are very committed to the Constitution are still fighting.
You have seen more than five decades of politics, and Congressmen have complained about judges quitting the judiciary and joining politics and speaking on Godse and Gandhi…
Such people are immature. Those who sit in the highest positions in the judiciary, who should be pointing it out, are succumbing. When Modiji has made false promises and uttered lies and suppressed the voices of truthful people, they in the judiciary should point it out. They know the background of this country, how we achieved freedom, and what was the desire of the founding fathers. They know the Constitution and the circumstances of framing the Constitution; and yet they have fallen into BJP trap.
What do you have to say about PM Modi saying that the Congress manifesto is like the “Muslim League manifesto”?
PM Modi divides people on the basis of “Hindu” and “Muslim” and talks of caste. As PM, he could have rectified many mistakes. There are many issues within society, which need to be rectified. He needs to put forth new programmes. After Independence, Jawaharlal Nehru got advice from other parties too. Nehru had Jan Sangh leader Shama Prasad Mookerjee and others who were part of the cabinet to build the country, and to build the Constitution, but people like Modi divide. Such narrow-minded people cannot build the country.
Congress leaders say SC/STs and oppressed sections are consolidating in favour of the Congress under your leadership. What do you have to say?
Congress will safeguard the poor, there is no freedom of speech and expression under this government. Therefore, poorer sections are coming with us. Our main aim is to defeat the RSS ideology. BJP is saying we are attacking Modi. We have no choice, because they have used the word “Modi” for every programme. He never speaks of the philosophy and ideology of his party. He promised 2 crore jobs, Rs 15 lakh black money per person, doubling farmer income…but nothing was delivered. We have no option but to take his name.
Congress leaders say the BJP is using the word “guarantees” and claiming that it borrowed that word from the Congress. What is your response?
The word “guarantees” is borrowed from Congress. We started it in Karnataka, Himachal Pradesh and Telangana. People are happy with the guarantees, especially the youth, women and the poor. Modi speaks lies and his guarantees are no guarantees at all.
You have said BJP is a ‘washing machine’ and that it claims to clean up all the politicians who are taken into their system?
These people threaten potential leaders in every party. They pick up whatever loopholes are available, or if cases are pending and if they are not involved they even fabricate cases against them. They are invoking cases. People in BJP accuse these persons and threaten them. Corporate contracts are given by taking electoral bonds.
Modi has said electoral bonds are transparent ?
If transparency was there, they should have disclosed these funds from the beginning. People didn’t have to knock on the door of the Supreme Court. PM Modi is supporting corruption.
Congress funds are frozen and Rahul Gandhi says there is no money for campaigning or for travel. How are you managing as AICC president at this critical juncture? Is there any relief from courts?
The Congress Party funds were frozen. Unless it is released how can we get back our money? We will not get relief. We are collecting money from grassroots level workers. Even that they have stopped. They stopped Rs 135 crore that we had collected.