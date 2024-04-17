On what basis is BJP claiming 400 seats: Priyanka Gandhi smells a rat in NDA slogan

LUCKNOW: Confronting the BJP slogan of ‘400 paar’ for the ensuing Lok Sabha elections, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, on Wednesday, claimed that the ruling alliance would not even get 180 seats.

A similar figure was quoted by Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi during a press conference in Ghaziabad on Wednesday.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra questioned the basis of the BJP's claim of reaching more than 400 seats, speculating whether they had tampered with EVMs (Electronic Voting Machines) to anticipate the results in advance.

“On what basis are they saying they will get 400? Are they astrologers? Either they have done something beforehand and they know they will secure more than 400 seats. Otherwise, how can they say they will get 400 seats?” she said.

“If today in this country, the elections are conducted in such a way in which there is no tampering of EVMs, then I can say with full confidence that they will not get more than 180 seats,” the Congress leader said while talking to media persons after holding a road show in Saharanpur, the first and only one, to garner support for Congress candidate Imran Masood, who is up against BJP candidate Raghav Lakhanpal and Majid Ali of the BSP.

Saharanpur will vote in phase I on April 19.