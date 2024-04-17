On what basis is BJP claiming 400 seats: Priyanka Gandhi smells a rat in NDA slogan

LUCKNOW: Confronting the BJP slogan of ‘400 paar’ for the ensuing Lok Sabha elections, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, on Wednesday, claimed that the ruling alliance would not even get 180 seats.
A similar figure was quoted by Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi during a press conference in Ghaziabad on Wednesday.
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra questioned the basis of the BJP's claim of reaching more than 400 seats, speculating whether they had tampered with EVMs (Electronic Voting Machines) to anticipate the results in advance.
“On what basis are they saying they will get 400? Are they astrologers? Either they have done something beforehand and they know they will secure more than 400 seats. Otherwise, how can they say they will get 400 seats?” she said.
“If today in this country, the elections are conducted in such a way in which there is no tampering of EVMs, then I can say with full confidence that they will not get more than 180 seats,” the Congress leader said while talking to media persons after holding a road show in Saharanpur, the first and only one, to garner support for Congress candidate Imran Masood, who is up against BJP candidate Raghav Lakhanpal and Majid Ali of the BSP.
Saharanpur will vote in phase I on April 19.
On the number of seats the opposition INDIA bloc would get, Priyanka said she was not an ‘astrologer’ but asserted that they would clinch a “good number”.
The Congress leader claimed that there is a strong desire for change among the people, noting that there has been a lack of development over the past 10 years. She also remarked that Prime Minister Modi appears disconnected from the concerns of ordinary citizens.
"People want change. They don't want this type of politics. In the past 10 years, there has not been any development in the life of any common man, or woman. They are not getting jobs, inflation is not coming down. It's the time of festivals. Today is Ram Navmi . People don't have money to buy anything. He doesn't talk about unemployment and inflation. I feel the people around him are not telling him about this. He is disconnected from people," said Priyanka.
Later taking to microblogging site X, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra posted: “I am overwhelmed by the love of the people of Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh. This enthusiasm, this zeal and this passion is a sign of the coming change.” “People who are disappointed with unemployment and inflation are now beginning to see hope for change. This enthusiasm is a reflection of that hope. The departure of the BJP, which has done injustice to the people is certain. India will unite,India will win,” she added.
Priyanka covered a distance of about two kilometre in an open four wheeler visiting areas with a sizeable Muslim population. The route started from Jain Bagh area, passed through Raiwala, JBS Inter College, Kamboh Bridge and ended at the Qutub Sher police station area. The Congress leader was also scheduled to visit the Gurudwara at the Gurudwara Road but was not allowed by the administration.