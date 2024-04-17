PM dashed hopes of 2014, betrayed people's trust since 2019, exit guaranteed in 2024: Congress

NEW DELHI: The Congress on Wednesday took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying he dashed the hopes of 2014, betrayed the people's trust since 2019, and his exit is now guaranteed in 2024.

The opposition party's dig came after Modi asserted in Assam's Nalbari that he went to the people with hope in the 2014 general elections, trust in the 2019 polls and guarantee in 2024.

"PM Modi claims he came to the people in 2014 with hope, in 2019 with trust, and in 2024 with his guarantees. In reality, he's dashed the hopes of 2014, betrayed the people's trust since 2019, and his exit is now guaranteed in 2024," Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said in a post on X.

Addressing an election rally at Borkura ground in Nalbari, the prime minister said there is "Modi's guarantee across the country and I am giving the guarantee of fulfilling all these guarantees."

"The North East is a witness to Modi's guarantee as the Congress had only given problems to the region but the BJP has made it a source of possibilities," the prime minister said.

"The Congress fuelled insurgency but Modi embraced people and brought peace in the region. What could not be achieved in 60 years of Congress rule, Modi achieved it in ten years," he added.