Poll panel advises Bengal Governor not to visit Cooch Behar, citing model code violation

NEW DELHI: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Wednesday advised West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose not to go ahead with his proposed two-day visit to Cooch Behar beginning April 18, where polling is scheduled to take place on April 19, saying it would be a violation of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) and may also lead to difficulties for district authorities, sources said.

The sources said the poll panel also cited the 'silence period', which would come into effect from Wednesday (April 17) evening.

A source, quoting the ECI communication to the office of the governor, said, “Under Model Code of Conduct and being poll day, no local programme can be organised for Honorable Governor, as proposed in his issued schedule.”

The MCC came into force on March 16 with the announcement of Lok Sabha polls by Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar, who requested political parties to maintain decorum during campaigning.

Polling for the 543 Lok Sabha seats will be held in seven phases, starting with 102 parliamentary seats in the first phase on April 19. The votes will be counted on June 4.