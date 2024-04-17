SC to hear on May 7 Andhra govt's plea challenging bail to Naidu in skill development scam

The Supreme Court will hear on May 7 the appeal filed by the Andhra Pradesh government challenging the state high court's order granting regular bail to TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu in the skill development corporation scam case.

The Andhra Pradesh government in its appeal had told the apex court that it had filed an interlocutory application, after which the SC took this into record and fixed the matter for hearing on May 7.

A two-judge bench of the top court, led by Justice Bela M Trivedi and also comprising Justice Pankaj Mithal, was hearing the appeal of the AP government challenging the regular bail granted to Naidu in the case.

Andhra Pradesh's Crime Investigation Department (CID) had arrested Naidu on September 9 last year. It was alleged that when Naidu was the CM of the state in 2015, there was a case of fraud involving misappropriation of funds from the SDC and Naidu had illegally made a loss to the state exchequer to the tune of Rs 300 crores.

The TDP chief had contended before the top court that the FIR (First Information Report) against him was registered without obtaining the prior approval of the competent authority in the scam case and, therefore, his arrest was illegal and malafide.