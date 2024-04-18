Operation Prahar: Security forces have 17 Naxals in cross-hairs

Officials said as many as 79 Naxalites have been killed so far this year in separate encounters in the Bastar division of Chhattisgarh, a Maoist stronghold. Of them, 42 Naxal operatives were neutralised in the past 15 days through two major operations.

The main objective of Operation Prahar is to hit top Naxal leaders, who brainwash innocent youth and instigate them to join their ranks. Sources said the Naxals “are now feeling the heat and are on the defensive”, adding the operation will be intensified in the coming days to take it to its logical conclusion.

Commenting on the ongoing operation, Union home minister Amit Shah said: “Operations against Naxals will continue... and we will uproot Naxalism from our nation in a very short period of time.”