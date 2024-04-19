Manipur tribal body’s files plea in SC sensing fresh violence post-LS polls

NEW DELHI: A petition has been filed before the Supreme Court by a group named the Manipur Tribal Forum (MTF), sensing that another fresh outbreak of violence against the Kuki-Zo community in the state of Manipur may occur post the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The group seeks appropriate directions from the court.
The fresh application filed by the MTF seeks immediate relief for the Kuki-Zo community. Despite repeated submissions for help and protection to the respected DGP (retd) Dattatray Padsaligikar, neither he nor any state authority has taken effective action for them.
“Despite repeated reminders and the passage of time, no actions seem to have been taken by him for the affected community,” the plea of MTF said.
The group further alleges in its plea filed before the top court that despite sending five notes to Padsalgikar about recent cases of violence and arms seizures, the victim community has been left in the dark while the accused assailants roam free.
The application filed by MTF in the apex court states that over the last six months, the Kuki-Zo community of Manipur has witnessed first-hand the full arming of assailant groups.
“One of these groups, the Arambai Tenggol, has threatened to annihilate the Kukis,” the plea claimed. The MTF seeks justice from the top court, coming with folded hands to urge urgent measures necessary for them.
The forum also claims that no action has been taken on the alleged beheading of a Kuki boy and therefore seeks the immediate arrest of the accused persons in the matter.
Additionally, the MTF seeks the immediate arrest of one S Premchandra Singh for beheading the Kuki boy.
The State of Manipur should disclose full details regarding criminal complaints, probes, arrests made, court orders secured, and charge sheets prepared regarding the deaths of 170 Kukis and violence against women.
It also seeks a direction from the top court for the Indian Army to protect the lives and properties of the Kuki-Zo community immediately, considering the larger picture of violence against them.
