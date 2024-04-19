Manipur tribal body’s files plea in SC sensing fresh violence post-LS polls

NEW DELHI: A petition has been filed before the Supreme Court by a group named the Manipur Tribal Forum (MTF), sensing that another fresh outbreak of violence against the Kuki-Zo community in the state of Manipur may occur post the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The group seeks appropriate directions from the court.

The fresh application filed by the MTF seeks immediate relief for the Kuki-Zo community. Despite repeated submissions for help and protection to the respected DGP (retd) Dattatray Padsaligikar, neither he nor any state authority has taken effective action for them.

“Despite repeated reminders and the passage of time, no actions seem to have been taken by him for the affected community,” the plea of MTF said.

The group further alleges in its plea filed before the top court that despite sending five notes to Padsalgikar about recent cases of violence and arms seizures, the victim community has been left in the dark while the accused assailants roam free.