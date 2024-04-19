Merely downloading or watching child porn may not be an offence, says SC bench led by CJI

The Supreme Court on Friday reserved its verdict in the appeal filed by an NGO, which works for the welfare of the children, against a Madras High Court order holding that merely downloading and or watching child pornography on one's electronic device did not constitute an offence under the POCSO and the IT Act.

The Madras High Court had, on January 11, quashed the criminal case against a 28-year-old man, S Harish, charged by the prosecution for downloading and watching on his mobile phone some pornographic content involving children.

The High Court had quashed the criminal case against Harish under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012 and the Information Technology Act, 2000.

The HC had granted relief to Harish on the ground that to constitute an offence under Section 67-B of Information Technology Act, 2000, the accused person must have published, transmitted, created material depicting children in a sexually explicit act or conduct. A careful reading of this provision does not make watching child pornography an offence under the said section.