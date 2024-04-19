'Proud to contest from seat held by Vajpayee, Advani': Amit Shah files nomination in Gandhinagar

AHMEDABAD: Union Home Minister Amit Shah formally entered the electoral arena by filing his nomination papers for the Gandhinagar Lok Sabha constituency on Friday, representing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). He expressed his pride in contesting from a seat previously held by BJP stalwarts such as LK Advani and Atal Bihari Vajpayee. He emphasized his journey from a grassroots party worker to a member of Parliament.

"Today, I have officially filed my nomination from the Gandhinagar constituency. It fills me with immense pride to contest from a seat previously held by luminaries like LK Advani and Atal Bihari Vajpayee, with Narendra Modi himself being a voter here," said Shah, speaking to the media after submitting his nomination.

"I've had the privilege to serve from this constituency for three decades, both as an MLA and MP, dedicating myself to public welfare. The unwavering support and affection from the people of Gandhinagar have been my driving force. From a humble booth worker, I have ascended to the halls of Parliament," he said.