BJP will never allow reservations to end, will implement UCC in Modi's third term: Amit Shah

KHAIRAGARH: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said the BJP will never allow reservations to end and nor will it let Congress do so.

Speaking on the BJP's 'sankalp patra' (manifesto) released earlier in the day, he said when Narendra Modi becomes prime minister for the third time, Uniform Civil Code will be implemented and 'One Nation One Election' will be introduced.

Addressing a rally in Khairagarh in Chhattisgarh, Shah asked people to give Modi a third term as prime minister so that the menace of Naxalism can be eliminated in the state in the next three years.

"Today is the birth anniversary of Babasaheb Ambedkar. The entire nation is remembering him for his work towards upliftment of Dalits, Adivasis, backwards and the poor. On this day, people work to take the spirit of the Constitution drafted by him to the grassroots but even on such a day the Congress is busy spreading lies," Shah said.

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge is claiming the Constitution will be changed if Modi becomes prime minister again and that party's functionaries allege BJP will end reservations after coming to power, Shah said.

"I want to make it clear that till BJP is in politics, we will not let anything happen to reservations. We will not allow Congress to end it either. They (Congress) have been doing the business of lies," the Union Home minister asserted.