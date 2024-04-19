Setback to Mahayuti as NCP minister Chhagan Bhujbal refuses to contest Lok Sabha election

In a setback to the Mahayuti in Maharashtra, NCP minister Chhagan Bhujal has refused to contest the Lok Sabha election from Nashik. However, he said he will campaign for any NDA candidate in the constituency.

Addressing a press conference on Friday, Bhujbal said, “I am grateful to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah who offered me the Nashik Lok Sabha seat to contest. Both were keen to field me, but I decided not to contest the election.”

The Nashik Lok Sabha seat is represented by Hemant Godse of Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena faction. “Shinde wanted to re-field Godse. However, the BJP leadership was not keen to nominate Godse because of a negative survey report. Then, it was decided that the seat should be given to the NCP and Chhagan Bhujbal should contest it. However, Bhujbal was keen to field his nephew Sameer Bhujbal, but the top leadership of the BJP wanted the senior Bhujbal to contest so that they can win this tough seat,” said a senior leader requesting anonymity.