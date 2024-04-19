'Take action against BJP leaders who talk about altering Constitution'; 'Nitish Kumar more dangerous than BJP': Kharge's statements from Bihar rally

Kharge also lashed out at Nitish Kumar, who heads the JD(U), saying, "Our ally Tejashwi Yadav (RJD leader) has many times lamented the betrayal of his chacha (uncle). I say it is good riddance. People like Nitish Kumar are more dangerous than the BJP and RSS, which at least have a known ideology, however flawed. Nitish Kumar has no principles. He cares only for power".

Notably, Kumar dumped the INDIA bloc that he had helped form a few months ago when he returned to the NDA, less than two years after having snapped ties with the BJP accusing it of having tried to engineer a split in JD(U).

"The double engine in Bihar often meets with accidents, causing the train carriages to decouple", remarked Kharge, referring to the "unstable" nature of the BJP-JD(U) alliance.

He also lambasted Modi for "always alleging that in 70 years nothing substantial was achieved in the country and blaming the Congress for it".

Kharge pointed out, "Our leaders like Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi lost their lives in attacks by terrorists who targeted them because they were trying to uphold the integrity of the nation." Kharge also said the people should ask Modi what happened to his promise of 'achche din' (good days).

"Nowhere are to be seen the doubling of farmers' income and Rs 15 lakh in every person's account, drawn through black money he had promised to bring from abroad. Does he mean by 'achche din' skyrocketing prices of petrol and cooking gas and unemployment at an all-time high?," the Congress president asked.

Kharge also accused Modi in particular and the BJP in general of splurging money on "propaganda", and remarked "the source of their funding has become known.

The electoral bonds were the biggest scam.

Companies have been shown to have bought bonds worth several times their turnover.

Many business entities purchased these after raids by investigating agencies".

Kharge also alleged that central agencies, like ED, CBI and the Income Tax department, were being used to settle political scores and claimed that "more than 20 political leaders, who faced corruption charges, have got a clean chit after joining or allying with the BJP".

Urging the people to vote for the Congress and its allies, Kharge said, "Do not be swayed by the 'Modi ki guarantee' gimmick. You will not be able to hold anybody to account once the elections are over".

He also enlisted promises made by the Congress in its manifesto, like caste census, raising of MGNREGA wages to Rs 400 per day, the "right to apprenticeship" for youth and Rs one lakh annual dole to poor women.

"Modi says he saw an imprint of the Muslim League in our manifesto. I wonder what he means by that.Are all young people and women Muslims", Kharge asked with dismay.