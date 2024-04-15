Lalu slams Modi for not reining BJP leaders who speak about changing Constitution

PATNA: RJD president Lalu Prasad on Monday slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for "failure" to rein in BJP leaders who spoke of bringing in "a new Constitution" if the party won a two-third majority in Lok Sabha polls.

In a hard-hitting statement, the ailing septuagenarian said the poor and depressed classes held dear the Constitution, framed by Dalit icon Baba Saheb Ambedkar, and those who cast a malevolent glance on it "will have their eyes gouged out".

"The PM is actually scared. He is apprehensive of a defeat since he stands exposed before the nation. To cover up his fear he is boasting of 370 plus seats for the BJP", said the former Bihar chief minister.

Prasad, who is also a former MP who served in the Union Cabinet under Manmohan Singh, expressed anguish that many BJP leaders have been speaking of changing the Constitution, but there was no "karvayi (action)" against them and some of them were even being fielded by the party for the elections.

The outbursts of Prasad, who is out on bail, having been convicted in a number of fodder scam cases, come in the backdrop of a remark by Ayodhya's sitting MP Lallu Singh, who later retracted his statement claiming it was a slip of tongue.

Earlier, similar remarks had been made by Jyoti Mirdha, a BJP candidate in Rajasthan and the party's Karnataka MP Anant Hegde.