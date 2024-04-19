Women, first-time voters hold the key in five-seat Uttarakhand Lok Sabha polls

SRINAGAR/DEHRADUN: Sakshi Dhasmana, 19, is excited about voting for the first time in the April 19 Lok Sabha elections. The first-year BA student of Hemvati Nandan Bahuguna Garhwal University and her mother and grandmother wait anxiously for BJP candidate Anil Baluni to arrive at her village.

Baluni is fighting his maiden election from Garhwal. Besides women voters, the state has a substantial section of floating voters who can play a pivotal role in determining the outcomes in the five parliamentary constituencies.

When Baluni arrives, she and many others, mostly women, wave the BJP flag with full-throated BJP slogans. Sakshi is the first-time voter. “I am going to follow my mother and grandmother,” indicating where her voting preference lies.

Besides first-time voters like Sakshi, there are other women who hold the key to the Uttarakhand elections. Of the total 83.37 lakh voters, 40.20 lakh are women. Their number has steadily increased over the years. In 2019, there were 77.65 lakh voters — 40.53 lakh male and 37.11 lakh women voters.

Though women’s political representation is still low — nine in the state assembly, the highest female representation so far in the 70-member legislature since the state was carved out in the year 2000 — they are the deciding factor in these elections. That’s the reason BJP and Congress are doing everything to garner their support.