BJP won't cross 150 seats; INDIA bloc will foil its attempt to scrap Constitution: Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday accused the ruling BJP at the Centre of trying to "scrap" the Constitution, but vowed that the opposition bloc INDIA would foil its attempt.

Addressing an election rally in Bhagalpur, his first in Bihar, Gandhi also scoffed at the claims of the BJP that it will win more than 370 seats in the Lok Sabha elections, asserting that "their tally will not go past 150."

"These BJP people have kept saying that they will secure this many or that many seats. Let me make it clear: they (BJP) won't get more than 150 seats. Not even a single seat more than 150," he said.

"The INDIA bloc is fighting to save democracy and the Constitution, which the BJP-RSS combine is trying to scrap," Gandhi continued.

The former Congress president also alleged, "Whatever the country's poor, Dalits and tribals have got, it is because of the Constitution. If the Constitution is scrapped, all things will come to an end."