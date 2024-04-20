CJI says enactment of new criminal laws signifies watershed moment; stresses importance of voting

NEW DELHI: CJI D Y Chandrachud on Saturday emphasised the principle of "one citizen, one vote, one value" enshrined in the Constitution, and appealed to all citizens not to miss the opportunity to contribute to the democratic process by casting their votes with pride and responsibility.

"Just five minutes every five years can make a significant difference for the nation, the message resonated with the spirit of democratic participation and civic engagement," the CJI said, speaking at a conference here on Saturday, in the national capital, on 'India's Progressive Path in the Administration of Criminal Justice System'.

He said that the value of each citizen's vote is very important. Voting should be one's personal commitment and it had never to be missed by anyone. It is the opportunity which comes and to vote, even amidst professional obligations.

The CJI appealed every voter and citizen to prioritize their duty to vote responsibly. The citizens should not miss the opportunity to contribute to the democratic process by casting their votes with pride and responsibility.

The CJI also hailed the enactment of the new criminal justice laws as a watershed moment for our entire society.

"India is set for a significant overhaul of its criminal justice system. The new laws would be successful if those, who are in charge of implementing them, adapt to them. These new laws have transitioned India's legal framework on criminal justice into a new age," the CJI said.

He pointed out that the new criminal laws would produce positive impact, only If infrastructure development & capacity building are done properly and as soon as possible.

The CJI said that it is one of the "foremost duties" in a constitutional democracy. In a video message for the Election Commission’s 'My Vote My Voice' mission for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, Justice Chandrachud said, "We are citizens of the world's largest democracy, which is our country.”

He also further elaborated that the Constitution gives us a multitude of rights as citizens but it also expects that each of us performs the duty, which is cast upon us. And one of the foremost duties of citizenship is to cast a vote in a constitutional democracy.

Remembering his old days, when he used to be a lawyer, he said that when he was an advocate, he had to tun around in search of work in different places both in Mumbai and outside.

"I am always worried that I should not be missing that one important day when I have to cast my vote, and I never missed that duty and obligation which is cast on me as an Indian citizen, so likewise, I would request that everyone of you please do not miss this opportunity to vote responsibly," he said.

On the introduction of new laws, thE CJI said that the newly enacted criminal laws have transitioned India’s legal framework on criminal justice into the new age. Much needed improvements have been introduced to protect victim interests and carry out the investigation and prosecution of offences efficiently.

The BNSS (Bharatiya Nagarika Suraksha Sanhita) encompasses a holistic approach to deal with crimes in the digital age. It prescribes audio visual recording of search and seizures and the presence of a forensic expert at the crime scene for offences punishable with more than seven years imprisonment. The audio-visual recording of search and seizures is an important tool for the prosecution as well as for protecting the civil liberties of citizens. The judicial scrutiny would safeguard the rights of citizens against procedural impropriety during search and seizures, he said.

Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal, who was also present on the conference, took a swipe at the opposition parties over their allegations of misuse of ED and CBI by the government saying the agencies were established during their rule.

He asserted that action will take place according to law