ECI orders repolling for Inner Manipur seat, fresh voting on Monday

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Saturday has ordered to conduct repolling in 11 booths of the Inner Manipur seat following incidents of violence reported during the Lok Sabha elections conducted on Friday.

The fresh voting will take place on Monday at 11 booths from 7am to 5pm, an order issued by the Office of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Manipur, said.

“The ECI has directed that the poll taken taken on 19th April, 2024, in respect of 11 polling stations of Inner Manipur Constituency to be void, and appointed 22nd April, 2024, for taking fresh poll at the said stations,” the order read.