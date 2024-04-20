ECI orders repolling for Inner Manipur seat, fresh voting on Monday

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Saturday has ordered to conduct repolling in 11 booths of the Inner Manipur seat following incidents of violence reported during the Lok Sabha elections conducted on Friday.
The fresh voting will take place on Monday at 11 booths from 7am to 5pm, an order issued by the Office of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Manipur, said.
“The ECI has directed that the poll taken taken on 19th April, 2024, in respect of 11 polling stations of Inner Manipur Constituency to be void, and appointed 22nd April, 2024, for taking fresh poll at the said stations,” the order read.
The voting will be held for the following booths: Sajeb (A), Khurai Thongam Leikai, Bamon Kampu (North-A), Bamon Kampu (North-B), Bamon Kampu (South West), Bamon Kampu (South East), Khongman Zone-V (A), Irioshemba, Iroishemba Mamang Leikai, Iroishemba Mayai Lekai, and Khaidem Makha.
Congress had demanded repoll in 47 polling stations in Manipur alleging that booths were captured and elections to two Lok Sabha constituencies in the northeastern state were rigged.
Incidents of firing, intimidation, destruction of EVMs at some polling booths and allegations of booth capturing were reported from conflict-hit Manipur that recorded a turnout of over 68 per cent in the two Lok Sabha constituencies - Inner Manipur and Outer Manipur - on Friday.
Manipur has witnessed sporadic, sometimes intense, ethnic clashes since May 3 last year between the majority Meitei community and the Kukis, resulting in the loss of more than 200 lives.
While the Meiteis are now concentrated in Imphal city, the Kukis have moved to the hills.
More than 24,000 displaced people living in the relief camps were identified by the Election Commission as eligible voters and 94 special polling stations were set up for them.
No voting arrangements were made for those who left the northeastern state after the clashes.