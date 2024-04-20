‘INDIA bloc PM will welcome Elon Musk soon’: Congress takes swipe at BJP govt as Tesla CEO postpones trip

American tech billionaire Elon Musk on Saturday said his proposed visit to India has been postponed due to "very heavy Tesla obligations".

Musk also said that he had plans to visit later this year. The trip was anticipated because Tesla might have announced its intentions to enter the Indian market during this visit.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh commented that it was odd for Elon Musk to come all the way to meet an outgoing Prime Minister. "He too has now read the writing on the wall and decided to put off his visit. INDIA's PM will welcome him soon, and the INDIA Government will promote electric vehicles even more aggressively," the Congress leader posted, adding that he himself owns an EV.

Ramesh said an INDIA bloc prime minister will welcome Musk soon.