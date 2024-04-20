‘INDIA bloc PM will welcome Elon Musk soon’: Congress takes swipe at BJP govt as Tesla CEO postpones trip

American tech billionaire Elon Musk on Saturday said his proposed visit to India has been postponed due to "very heavy Tesla obligations".
Musk also said that he had plans to visit later this year. The trip was anticipated because Tesla might have announced its intentions to enter the Indian market during this visit.
Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh commented that it was odd for Elon Musk to come all the way to meet an outgoing Prime Minister. "He too has now read the writing on the wall and decided to put off his visit. INDIA's PM will welcome him soon, and the INDIA Government will promote electric vehicles even more aggressively," the Congress leader posted, adding that he himself owns an EV.
Ramesh said an INDIA bloc prime minister will welcome Musk soon.
In June last year, Musk met with Modi during the latter's US visit and stated that he planned to visit India in 2024 while expressing confidence that Tesla would enter the Indian market soon.
His proposed visit had raised expectations that he would announce plans for electric car maker Tesla to set up shop in the country, along with his satcom venture Starlink.
It was also expected that Musk would announce plans for Tesla to set up its manufacturing unit in India and investments for the same that could be to the tune of billions of dollars and the way forward for selling Tesla electric cars in India at the earliest.
Not just electric cars, he is also eyeing the Indian market for his satellite internet business Starlink, for which regulatory approvals are awaited.
Musk had in the past called for import duty reduction in India for it to be able to sell Tesla cars in the country.
His planned visit to India came weeks after the government announced a new electric vehicle policy, under which import duty concessions will be given to companies setting up manufacturing units in the country with a minimum investment of USD 500 million, a move aimed at attracting major global players like Tesla.
