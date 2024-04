VIJAYAWADA : The State government is understood to have sent proposals to the management of Tesla, the US-based electric vehicles major, inviting it to set up a manufacturing plant in Andhra Pradesh.

Sources said two mails have already been sent to the management of Tesla, inviting a team to inspect a suitable site for the location of their plant.

As Tesla founder Elon Musk is scheduled to call on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 22, the State government has stepped up its efforts to bag the prestigious project.

Additionally, the State has informed Tesla that it has enough land banks in various districts. The government also offered help if Tesla chooses to acquire private land.

“We invited Tesla to visit the State and see the sites required for locating their unit. We are waiting for their response. As we have land banks in all districts, we are offering land wherever they want to set up their plant. However, keeping in mind the proximity to Chennai, Bengaluru and Krishnapatnam Port, we have proposed lands at the Kia plant in Anantapur district, which is closer to Bengaluru, near Naidupet and Sri City if they want to be close to Chennai and Krishnapatnam Port,” a senior official told TNIE.

If a team from Tesla comes to the State and selects any location suitable for their requirements, the government is ready to offer them the land even if it means purchasing it from private parties, the official explained.

Tesla teams expected to visit AP after general polls

It is expected that the plant requires more than 2,500 acres of land. However, the official was of the view that though Musk will be meeting the Prime Minister, the outcome of the talks with regard to the location of Tesla manufacturing plant will not come out owing to the Model Code of Conduct (MCC).

Accordingly, there may be no visits of the teams from Tesla searching for the plant locations until the completion of elections.

In fact, the AP government in 2021 and 2022 invited the Tesla founder to set up his business in the State and now once again it has intensified efforts to get the prestigious project after learning about Musk’s visit to India.

It is learnt that apart from Andhra Pradesh, State governments of Maharashtra, Gujarat and Telangana are vying with one another to get the Tesla plant.