Lok Sabha elections 2024: Moderate polling in 1st phase

NEW DELHI: The first phase of the Lok Sabha elections on Friday — covering 102 seats across 21 states and Union Territories — witnessed a moderate 62% voter turnout. The figure is expected to go up after reports come in from all polling booths.

It was the biggest of the seven-phase festival of democracy. There were reports of sporadic incidents of violence in West Bengal, the strife-torn Manipur, Nagaland and Chhattisgarh.

Elections were held for all 39 seats in Tamil Nadu, all five seats in Uttarakhand, 12 seats in Rajasthan, five in Maharashtra, and all seats in the Northeastern states and three Union Territories. Assembly elections in Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim were also held simultaneously.