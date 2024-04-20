Lok Sabha elections 2024: Moderate polling in 1st phase

NEW DELHI: The first phase of the Lok Sabha elections on Friday — covering 102 seats across 21 states and Union Territories — witnessed a moderate 62% voter turnout. The figure is expected to go up after reports come in from all polling booths.
It was the biggest of the seven-phase festival of democracy. There were reports of sporadic incidents of violence in West Bengal, the strife-torn Manipur, Nagaland and Chhattisgarh.
Elections were held for all 39 seats in Tamil Nadu, all five seats in Uttarakhand, 12 seats in Rajasthan, five in Maharashtra, and all seats in the Northeastern states and three Union Territories. Assembly elections in Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim were also held simultaneously.
Billed as the world’s largest electoral exercise, elections for the 18th Lok Sabha is crucial for the BJP as Prime Minister Narendra Modi is seeking a third term in office. Riding on populist welfare schemes such as free ration, housing schemes and construction of the Ram temple, the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance aims to reach the 400-seat mark in the 543-strong Lok Sabha.
The Opposition’s INDIA bloc, which is looking to dislodge the BJP from power, projects the rising employment, inflation and rural distress as the main issues to attack the government.
One of the keenly watched contests is Tamil Nadu, where the BJP is hoping to make significant gains. All eyes are on Coimbatore, where the BJP has fielded state chief K Annamalai. The election to the eight states in Western Uttar Pradesh is also crucial for the saffron party as it is facing trouble from upper caste communities and farmers.
Other high profile candidates who are seeking the mandate in the first phase include Union ministers Nitin Gadkari, Bhupendra Yadav, Kiren Rijiju, Jitendra Singh, Arjun Ram Meghwal and Sarbananda Sonowal. The second phase of voting for 89 seats in 13 states will be held on April 26 and the seventh and last phase on June 1. The counting of votes will be on June 4.
Home secretary’s circular sparks furore, withdrawn
A circular issued by the state home secretary P Amudha stating that one casual leave or earned leave will be deducted if staff fail to cast votes sparked a row. The circular was later withdrawn
3 voters die in three separate incidents
Three voters died in three incidents in polling booths. Two victims, R Chinnaponnu (77) and N Palaniswamy (65), were from Salem, and K Kanagaraj (70), the third victim, was from Tiruttani
Heat wave sweeps TN, Erode sizzles at 43˚C
Heat wave swept TN on Friday with Erode recording the highest of 43˚C. Places with temperature in excess of 41˚C included Vellore (41.9), Karur (41.5), Tiruchy (41.3), Tiruttani (41.2) and Salem (41.2)