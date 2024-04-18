Live: Gadkari, Rijiju, Kanimozhi among star candidates whose fate will be decided in Phase-I

India's 969 million-odd voters have assumed a near-royalty status for a brief period.
Political parties have been devoting significant energies and expense to make them feel special, even if it involves wheelbarrows full of cash worth some Rs 1 lakh crore, as per preliminary estimates.
The projected expenditure far outstrips the 2019 poll spending, which itself topped out at Rs 55,000-60,000 crore, according to the Centre for Media Studies (CMS), which tracks election expenses.
It almost equals the spending on the 2020 US elections that stood at $14.4 billion, or Rs 1.2 lakh crore, according to OpenSecrets.org, which too tracks election spending. In other words, the world's biggest elections happening in India will also be the most expensive ever. What it also confirms is that, power often costs too much.(Read more)