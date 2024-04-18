LIVE

Live: Gadkari, Rijiju, Kanimozhi among star candidates whose fate will be decided in Phase-I

India is gearing up for the world's largest democratic exercise as voting commences on Friday in the initial phase of assembly elections. Out of the 543 Lok Sabha seats, polling will take place for 102 parliamentary constituencies spanning 21 states and union territories during this first phase.
Polling officials dispatch Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and Voter Verified Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) at a distribution centre on the eve of the first phase of Lok Sabha elections, at the Mirdha collage in Nagaur, Rajasthan on Thursday.
Polling officials dispatch Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and Voter Verified Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) at a distribution centre on the eve of the first phase of Lok Sabha elections, at the Mirdha collage in Nagaur, Rajasthan on Thursday.ANI
Online Desk
Summary

The world's biggest election -- with a whopping 970 million eligible voters -- kicks off in a few hours and will take a long and winding path across 44 days before culminating in the seventh phase on June 1.

The first phase of the Lok Sabha polls will see 102 constituencies across 21 states and Union territories go to the polls on Friday.

The biggest chunk of seats in the first phase is from Tamil Nadu where all 39 seats go to the polls.

The other states which will see all of their seats going to the polls in Phase-I are Uttarakhand (all five seats), Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur and Meghalaya (two seats each) and the sole seat in Mizoram, Nagaland and Sikkim.

Apart from these, 12 out of 25 seats in Rajasthan, eight out of 80 seats in Uttar Pradesh, six out of 29 seats in Madhya Pradesh, five out of 48 seats in Maharashtra, five out of 14 seats in Assam, four out of 40 seats in Bihar, three out of 42 seats in West Bengal, one out of 11 seats in Chhattisgarh and one out of two seats in Tripura will vote on Friday.

In the Union territories, one out of five seats in Jammu and Kashmir, as well as the sole seats in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Lakshadweep, and Puducherry will be up for grabs.

Separately, voting will also be held for 92 assembly seats in the state elections in Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim on Friday.

Among the prominent leaders trying their luck in phase one are Union ministers Nitin Gadkari from Nagpur, Kiren Rijiju from Arunachal Pradesh (West), Arjun Ram Meghwal from Bikaner, Sarbanada Sonowal from Dibrugarh in Assam, Sanjeev Baliyan from Muzaffarnagar in western UP, Jitendra Singh from Udhampur in Jammu and Kashmir and Bhupendra Yadav from Alwar in Rajasthan.

Top leaders from Tamil Nadu whose fortunes will be decided on Friday include the DMK's Kanimozhi (Thoothukudi), Dayanidhi Maran (Chennai Central), TR Baalu (Sriperumbudur) and A Raja (Nilgiris) and the BJP's K Annamalai (Coimbatore) and Tamilisai Soundararajan (Chennai South).

Rs 700 per vote: Inside India's record-breaking election!

India's 969 million-odd voters have assumed a near-royalty status for a brief period.

Political parties have been devoting significant energies and expense to make them feel special, even if it involves wheelbarrows full of cash worth some Rs 1 lakh crore, as per preliminary estimates.

The projected expenditure far outstrips the 2019 poll spending, which itself topped out at Rs 55,000-60,000 crore, according to the Centre for Media Studies (CMS), which tracks election expenses.

It almost equals the spending on the 2020 US elections that stood at $14.4 billion, or Rs 1.2 lakh crore, according to OpenSecrets.org, which too tracks election spending. In other words, the world's biggest elections happening in India will also be the most expensive ever. What it also confirms is that, power often costs too much.(Read more)

Lok Sabha elections phase 1
Election 2024

Related Stories

No stories found.

X
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com