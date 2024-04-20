Soumya Viswanathan murder case: Mother moves SC against HC order suspending sentences of life convicts

The mother of TV journalist Soumya Viswanathan moved the Supreme Court on Saturday challenging the Delhi High Court order granting bail and suspending the sentences of all four convicts serving two life imprisonments for her murder.

Soumya's mother Madhavi Viswanathan filed a Special Leave Petition (SLP) in the top court and it was expected that the matter would be heard by the SC bench led by Justice Bela M Trivedi and Pankaj Mithal.

The Delhi High Court had on February 12 suspended the sentences of Ravi Kapoor, Amit Shukla, Baljeet Singh Malik and Ajay Kumar, and also granted them bail pending the outcome of their appeals challenging their conviction and sentence before it.

The Delhi HC passed the order of their suspension of the sentences and granting bail to all the four convicts, after considering the fact that they had already served 14 years and 9 months of imprisonment.