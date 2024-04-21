3-time lucky, Tharoor charm continues to draw crowds in Kerala

Winning Thiruvananthapuram matters to the Congress, though many khadi leaders are suspicious of Tharoor. Tharoor’s anti-Modi trope makes him a national batter. “Here the candidate folds his hands, says a few words, accepts scarves and off he goes to the next pit stop. Now when I speak about bringing change in Delhi, I’m applauded, which is very unusual in situations like this. It means people are responding to my message.”

His message for Kerala? “Making Kerala’s voice heard nationally involves fighting for the idea of India and democratic values.”

At a small junction, a young woman with a bank job has come

to watch him campaign. She and her family were formerly Communists. This time they will vote for Tharoor.

“Why not the BJP?”

“They just want to build temples,” she laughs.

For now, Shashi Tharoor’s effort is to consecrate his career with a fourth win. “He attends weddings, funerals and even birthdays of children,” comments a famous Malayalam writer wryly. Even before the elections were announced, Tharoor had issued a constituency progress report claiming success in completing the Kazhakoottam-Karode national highway bypass, establishing new railway stations, and successfully implementing the village adoption scheme. The suave Congressman explains, “State elections are two years away and I hear people say my real target is to be CM. I’ve come into politics with a national and international vision and I’d much rather we form the government in Delhi in June before anything else.”

He laughs, saying his political shelf life is reaching its expiry date. Going by visible voter enthusiasm, the shelves are still stocked with the Tharoor brand. How much has been sold will be revealed only next month.