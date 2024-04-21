Hong Kong, Singapore food regulators find cancer-causing chemicals in Everest, MDH spices

NEW DELHI: Famous Indian spices are in the international spotlight for the wrong reasons. Hong Kong’s food regulatory authority has found four products of popular Indian brands MDH and Everest with carcinogenic ingredients.

Following this, Singapore has recalled Everest fish curry masala imported from India, citing the presence of ethylene oxide, a cancer-causing agent which raises the risk of breast cancer and lymphoma.

The Centre for Food Safety, Hong Kong’s food and environmental regulatory body, said it collected samples of four products under its routine food surveillance programme and found the presence of pesticide ethylene oxide, which is unsuitable for human consumption.

The three MDH products are –curry powder (spice blend for Madras curry), mixed masala powder, and sambhar masala. The fourth product is Everest Fish Curry Masala.

In its April 5 announcement, it said that they had informed the vendors concerned of the irregularities and instructed them to stop the sale and remove from shelves the affected products.

It said the International Agency for Research on Cancer has classified ethylene oxide as a Group 1 carcinogen.

According to the Pesticide Residues in Food Regulation (Cap. 132CM), food for human consumption containing pesticide residue may only be sold if consumption of the food is not dangerous or prejudicial to health.

According to the CFS's instructions, the distributors/importers Sp Muthiah & Sons Pte. Ltd. Has been asked to initiate recalls on the affected products.

Following Hong Kong’s food regulator’s identification of pesticide in these spices, the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) said they had instructed the importer to recall the affected products comprehensively.