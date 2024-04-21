Nation

Jailed Delhi CM's wife, Kalpana Soren, Rahul Gandhi likely to address mega rally in Jharkhand

Over 5 lakh people are expected to attend the rally, being held amid the ongoing elections.
Preparations underway for INDIA bloc's 'Ulgulan Nyay Rally', in Ranchi, Jharkhand.
RANCHI: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, RJD supremo Lalu Prasad, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's wife Sunita and former Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren's spouse Kalpana are expected to address the 'Ulgulan Nyay' rally in Ranchi on Sunday, in a mega show of strength for opposition bloc INDIA.

A total of 14 political parties will take part in the rally, which will be held at the Prabhat Tara Ground.

The rally will also be addressed by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, National Conference president Farooq Abdullah, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, TMC MP Derek O'Brien, Priyanka Chaturvedi of Shiv Sena (UBT), and Dipankar Bhattacharya of CPI (ML) Liberation.

Over 5 lakh people are expected to attend the rally, being held amid the ongoing elections.

Jharkhand CM Champai Soren claimed the Centre's "dictatorial attitude" would be exposed during the rally.

"The rally will expose the atrocities being committed by the central government on tribals and natives of the state and the conspiracy to drive them away from Jal, Jungle and Jamin," he posted on X.

The BJP dubbed the rally as "the great family get-together show".

