Kshatriya community in Gujarat intensifies protests against BJP candidate Parshottam Rupala

AHMEDABAD: Tensions are rising in Gujarat as the Kshatriya community confronts Rajkot BJP candidate, Parshottam Rupala, and the BJP. Despite persistent protests, Rupala proceeded to submit his nomination for the Rajkot Lok Sabha seat on April 16.

In response, the Kshatriya community has declared a fresh wave of protests. Beginning Saturday, Rajput women will initiate a relay hunger strike across Gujarat, persisting until the voting day on May 7.

In addition, symbolic 'dharm-raths' will be showcased in five areas as a form of dissent against the BJP.

PT Jadeja, the leader of the Kshatriya Community in Rajkot, addressed reporters on Saturday, expressing a stance regarding BJP candidate Parshottam Rupala.