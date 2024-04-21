Kshatriya community in Gujarat intensifies protests against BJP candidate Parshottam Rupala

AHMEDABAD: Tensions are rising in Gujarat as the Kshatriya community confronts Rajkot BJP candidate, Parshottam Rupala, and the BJP. Despite persistent protests, Rupala proceeded to submit his nomination for the Rajkot Lok Sabha seat on April 16.
In response, the Kshatriya community has declared a fresh wave of protests. Beginning Saturday, Rajput women will initiate a relay hunger strike across Gujarat, persisting until the voting day on May 7.
In addition, symbolic 'dharm-raths' will be showcased in five areas as a form of dissent against the BJP.
PT Jadeja, the leader of the Kshatriya Community in Rajkot, addressed reporters on Saturday, expressing a stance regarding BJP candidate Parshottam Rupala.
"We are granting the BJP time until April 22 for Parshottam Rupala to withdraw his candidacy, or for the government to intervene and withdraw his nomination. If the government fails to act, we will initiate a vigorous protest against the BJP," he said.
Furthermore, PT Jadeja declared, "Part 2 of the Kshatriya Community movement has begun, spearheaded by the Kshatriya Coordinating Committee in Ahmedabad. We have outlined arrangements for conventions in Anand and Vadodara, recognizing their substantial Kshatriya voter base. Expect the announcement of dates and venues shortly. Moreover, I urge the Kshatriya Community to cast their votes against the BJP."
Jadeja stated, "In eight key districts Patan, Banaskantha, Bharuch, Sabarkantha, Surendranagar, Rajkot, Bhavnagar, and Jamnagar of Gujarat with a significant Rajput voter base, we have devised a strategy to challenge the BJP. Our plan involves mobilizing one Rajput youth to encourage three others to vote against the BJP. This movement will extend to rural regions, where an oath will be administered to oppose the BJP across various zones."
Karansinh Chavda, spokesperson for the Rajput Coordination Committee, announced, "Starting this Saturday, Rajput women will embark on a relay hunger strike throughout Gujarat, persisting until voting day on May 7. Additionally, 'dharm-raths' (chariots) will be mobilized across five zones in opposition to the BJP."
In response to the recent ban by Ahmedabad police on displaying black flags during poll rallies and protests against candidates, Chavda stated that youth and women will instead wave orange flags. He further declared that the community intends to file a PIL against this notification, citing it as an infringement on freedom of speech.
The community is incensed with Rupala following his remarks in a recent campaign rally, where he referenced collaborations between several Rajput rulers and foreign invaders, citing 'roti and beti' (trade and marriage) relations with them.
Despite ongoing protests over the past few weeks, Rupala has filed his nomination from the seat on April 16th.