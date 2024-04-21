PM Modi has resorted to lies: Congress on his 'redistribution of wealth' remarks

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh also slammed Modi, saying that instead of answering a single question on issues related to youth, women, farmers, Dalits, and backwards, the prime minister "shamelessly lied and made insulting statements in his rallies in Rajasthan to divert attention from the real issues".

"What we do know is that the first phase has been very bad for them (BJP). But perhaps the situation is much worse than what we estimate. It seems that the Prime Minister has lost his mental balance due to the frustration and disappointment of losing power," Ramesh said in a post in Hindi on X.

"Remember: 'BJP dakshin mein saaf, uttar mein half' (BJP wiped out in the South and its tally half in the North)," the Congress leader said.

Congress' media and publicity department head Pawan Khera accused the PM of "lying".

"We challenge the Prime Minister to show if Hindu-Muslim is written anywhere in our manifesto. This kind of shallow mindset is in your political values," Khera said.

"We have talked about justice for youth, women, farmers, tribals, middle class and workers. Do you have any objection to this also?" he said, slamming the PM.

In his remarks in Rajasthan, Modi said, "The Congress manifesto says they will calculate the gold with mothers and sisters, get information about it and then distribute that property.

They will distribute it to whom - Manmohan Singh's government had said that Muslims have the first right on the country's assets."

"Earlier, when their (Congress) government was in power, they had said that Muslims have the first right on the country's assets. This means to whom will this property be distributed? It will be distributed among those who have more children," the prime minister said.

The Congress has asserted that its manifesto does not talk about "redistribution" and that it favours a "comprehensive socio-economic caste census".