2024 LS polls: PM Modi claims Congress manifesto 'bears imprint of Muslim League'

SAHARANPUR: Virtually equating the Congress with the Muslim League, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday that the grand old party's election manifesto reflects the same thought as that of the Muslim League at the time of the freedom movement and claimed that part of it is dominated by leftists.

Addressing an election rally in Saharanpur, Modi said the opposition alliance was fighting the upcoming Lok Sabha elections just to stop the BJP from winning more than 370 seats.

"Yesterday, the kind of election manifesto that was released, it has proved that today's Congress is completely cut off from the hopes and aspirations of today's India," he added.