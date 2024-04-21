Priyanka alleges BJP’s plan to change the Constitution, urge people to vote for change

Priyanka urged voters to exercise their franchise wisely, emphasizing that they have the power to change the government if it fails to meet their expectations.

"There is an urgent need for change. Otherwise, if the BJP returns to power for another five years, the country's future becomes uncertain. We may witness changes in the Constitution, restrictions on rights, increased inflation, unemployment, and challenges faced by citizens, while big industrialists gain more influence and leaders become more authoritarian," she asserted.

Highlighting the achievements of the previous Congress government in Chhattisgarh, she criticized the new BJP administration for discontinuing welfare schemes initiated by the previous Bhupesh Baghel-led government.

Priyanka also took a swipe at the PM, questioning why Modi ji, who is seen as influential on the global stage, hasn't effectively addressed domestic issues like unemployment and inflation. "This indicates that his projection of power is superficial, and there may be issues with his intentions," she alleged.

Drawing a parallel between PM Modi and Indira Gandhi, she praised the former Prime Minister for her patient approach in addressing people's concerns and ensuring their rights. "Indiraji continues to hold a special place in your hearts because she didn't indulge in political theatrics. People need to deeply reflect on the current state of affairs," she urged.

Priyanka criticized the BJP's electoral bonds scheme, alleging that it has exposed corrupt practices, particularly after the Supreme Court's intervention.

"Modiji labels opposition leaders as corrupt, files cases against them, and puts them in jail. However, when corrupt leaders from other parties join the BJP, all investigations and cases are conveniently dropped," she claimed.