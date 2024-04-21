Rahul promises ‘first job guarantee’ for graduates

PATNA: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, addressing an election rally in Bihar’s Bhagalpur with RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Saturday, asserted that the BJP’s seat tally in the ongoing parliamentary elections would not cross 150-mark.

Seeking votes for Congress’s Bhagalpur candidate Ajit Sharma, Gandhi said that BJP could make any claim, but the reality was something else. “BJP will not be able to get more than 150 seats in the election,” he said.

The fight for Bhagalpur got tougher with a former RJD MP from the seat, Bulo Mandal, joining Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s JD (U) recently. Mandal resigned from the RJD after Bhagalpur went to JD(U) under the seat-sharing deal.

Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) chief Mukesh Sahani also addressed the gathering. Sahni’s VIP has returned to the Grand Alliance recently and is contesting election on three seats on RJD’s symbols.

Addressing the rally, Gandhi said this election is being contested to save the Constitution of the country and accused the BJP and the RSS of making an attempt to abolish it. “If the Constitution is abolished, OBCs, EBCs and Dalits will not get reservation,” he said.