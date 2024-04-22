Gehlot Jr strives for a win to shed born identity in Rajasthan battle

Both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah have amplified the campaign for Lumbaram. Modi’s rally in the constituency and Shah’s persistent targeting of Ashok Gehlot indicate the high stakes involved in retaining Jalore-Sirohi.

Social media has also played its part, with contrasting narratives gaining traction. Videos highlighting Lumbaram’s modest background have gone viral, while the Gehlot family’s campaign efforts, including the involvement of Vaibhav’s mother, daughter and wife Himanshi Gehlot, have been widely shared. A viral video showed Himanshi seeking blessings from Lumbaram at a local wedding. Recently, Himanshi issued a statement announcing that she has bought a house in Jalore and started her kitchen there. It was an oblique indication that Vaibhav intends to reside in Jalore for good so as to nullify the outsider tag.

The BJP’s challenge is not just limited to the electoral dynamics but also the internal factionalism and resentment within the party. Devji Patel’s supporters are reportedly disgruntled, fuelling speculation of factionalism. Anti-incumbency against Patel and local grievances about underdevelopment were instrumental in the party opting for a fresh face.

On the Congress side, Ashok Gehlot’s active involvement in Vaibhav’s campaign is evident. Gehlot has been highlighting promises for the region’s development, emphasising his government’s achievements in education, health, infrastructure and agriculture. He has also sought to address the concerns of various communities, such as Rajpurohit Samaj, Jangid Samaj, and Prajapats to broaden Vaibhav’s support base.

The Mali community, which has a significant electoral sway in Jalore-Sirohi, could play a decisive role. Vaibhav belongs to the community and Ashok Gehlot’s influence in the region could tilt the balance in Congress’s favour. However, the BJP’s traditional vote bank and the substantial margin of victory in the last elections are challenges the Congress needs to overcome.

Amit Shah recently took a dig at Ashok Gehlot for concentrating only on Jalore-Sirohi while ignoring the rest of Rajasthan. “The son is going to lose the election by a huge margin,” Shah said, referring to Vaibhav. But the low turnout in the first phase of polls in the state is a matter of concern for the BJP leadership, which is trying to mobilise voters for the crucial second phase.

The outcome of this election will have significant implications for both parties. A victory for Vaibhav would mark the beginning of his formal political journey, strengthening Ashok Gehlot’s position within the Congress. But a loss would intensify attacks on Gehlot and weaken his standing, both within and outside the party.

Despite losing power in the state, Ashok Gehlot remains a formidable leader in the Congress. His potential role at the national level and the ongoing power struggle with Sachin Pilot have added another layer of interest in the Jalore-Sirohi contest.

Vaibhav is also likely to retain his sway, says Narayan Bareth, senior journalist and former professor at Haridev Joshi Journalism University. “Vaibhav’s loss in one election doesn’t signify the end of his political journey. He has his entire life ahead of him. He has built a strong presence here, and the benefits of that will always be evident. Vaibhav has traversed from village to village, establishing his identity among various castes. His own Mali community, which holds significant influence in the region, will always provide him with a solid political base in Jalore,” he adds.

‘Social media plays a role’

