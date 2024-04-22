FSSAI to examine MDH and Everest products for quality concerns

NEW DELHI: The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) is likely to initiate a thorough investigation into MDH and Everest spices in India after reports emerged that Singapore and Hong Kong have banned the sale of these products due to presence of pesticides.

According to sources, the probe is expected to involve testing and quality assessments to determine if the products meet the quality and standards outlined by the FSSAI.

"The upcoming examination will check for the presence of ethylene oxide, a dangerous pesticide unsuitable for human consumption, with prolonged exposure potentially leading to cancer," a top Government source stated.

MDH and Everest, renowned for their spices, dominate Indian kitchens and international markets, including the U.S., Europe, the Middle East, and the UK. Hong Kong's regulatory announcement was made on April 5 but gained public notice when Indian media reported it.