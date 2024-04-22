'Opposition return to power can cause poverty,' says Amit Shah

PATNA: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday launched a blistering attack on INDIA bloc saying the latter wanted to take back Bihar to ‘lantern era’ as the state was converted into a ‘jungle raj’ under the Lalu-Rabri government earlier.

He charged the Congress-led opposition with being soft on terror and indifferent towards the uplift of deprived castes, and alleged that their return to power could cause “riots, atrocities and poverty”.

Addressing an election rally in Bihar’s Katihar Lok Sabha constituency, Shah said it was NDA government led by chief minister Nitish Kumar that pulled Bihar out from ‘jungle raj’ (lawlessness) and put development work in the state on track.

He alleged that the poor, backward, and Other Backward Classes (OBCs) were all subjected to atrocities during the RJD-Congress rule. Ever since NDA government came to power and Nitish became CM, atrocities against everyone have stopped, he added.