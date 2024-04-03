Setback for BJP ally LJP as senior leaders quit alleging party sold tickets for Lok Sabha polls

PATNA: The Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) led by Chirag Pawan, which is a member of the ruling NDA, on Wednesday received a major setback ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections when a host of senior leaders resigned from the primary membership of the party.

Former state minister and national vice-president Renu Kushwaha, former MLA and national general secretary Satish Kumar, vice-president Sanjay Singh and organisational secretary Ravindra Singh along with dozens of their supporters sent their resignation to state president Raju Tiwary, accusing the top leadership of selling tickets for the Lok Sabha elections.

Talking to media persons, the leaders alleged that Shambhavi Choudhary (Samastipur), Rejesh Verma (Khagaria) and Veena Devi (Vaishali) have been allotted party tickets for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls after accepting crores of rupees. “These seats were virtually sold by Chirag Paswan and his close confidantes,” they told the media.

They claimed that no senior leader of the party was taken into confidence before finalising the names of the candidates from these seats. “There is strong resentment among workers of the party following nominations of these candidates for the general election,” they said, adding that leaders who played a decisive role in strengthening the organisation have been sidelined.