PM to kick-start his election campaign in Bihar from Jamui on April 4

PATNA: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will kick-start his campaign for the upcoming Lok Sabha election in Bihar from Jamui on April 4. Jamui's seat has been allotted to NDA ally—Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) led by Chirag Paswan.

Chirag has allotted the party symbol to his brother-in-law Arun Bharti, who is contesting the election from the Jamui seat earlier represented by Chirag twice—first in 2014 and then in 2019.

Chirag has announced that he will contest from Hajipur this year. The election in Jamui is slated to be held in the first phase on April 19.

Chirag posted about the Prime Minister’s visit to Jamui on social media platform ‘X’ on Sunday. “It’s a matter of pride for the workers of LJP(Ram Vilas) that the Prime Minister is scheduled to start his election campaign in Bihar from Jamui. I congratulate PM on behalf of people of Jamui for sparing his time for the people of Jamui,” he posted on ‘X’.