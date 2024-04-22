PM's remark against Muslims and Congress atrocious; silence of EC even more so: CPM

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's inflammatory swipe at Congress during a rally in Rajasthan’s Banswara on Sunday is snowballing into an election issue. The Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPM) now wants the Supreme Court and Election Commission of India (ECI) to take the 'strictest action' against him.

At the Banswara rally, the Prime Minister had accused the Congress of planning to redistribute people's hard-earned money and valuables to "infiltrators" and "those who have more children".

According to CPM sources, an online petition campaign has been begun by 'concerned citizens of India' requesting the election body to initiate action against Modi's remark, which they believe is in violation of the model code of conduct (MCC).

Questioning the silence of the Commission, Sitaram Yechury, general secretary of CPM on Monday said the PM's remark is atrocious.

"This is atrocious! The silence of the Election Commission is more atrocious! Modi’s inflammatory speech is a gross violation of the Moral Code of Conduct and Supreme Court pronouncements on Hate Speech. Merits strictest action and contempt of court," he posted on the micro-blogging site ‘X’.