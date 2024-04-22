Nation

SAD announces candidates for five seats in Punjab, one in Chandigarh

Harsimrat Kaur Badal, the sitting MP from Bathinda, will be the party's candidate from the same constituency for the fourth consecutive time.
Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal (File Photo | PTI)
Harpreet Bajwa

CHANDIGARH: The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) announced the names of candidates for five more Lok Sabha constituencies in Punjab and one in Chandigarh on Monday.

It's now official that President Sukhbir Singh Badal's wife, Harsimrat Kaur Badal, the sitting MP from Bathinda, will be the party's candidate from the same constituency for the fourth consecutive time.

With the new announcements, SAD has declared candidates for 12 constituencies in Punjab. Sukhbir mentioned that the announcement of the Khadoor Sahib candidate will be made soon.

BJP, SAD rule out re-alliance for 2024 Lok Sabha polls

During Badal's visit to Jalandhar to induct former Congress MP Mohinder Singh Kaypee into the party on Monday, he announced that his wife Harsimrat Kaur Badal's candidacy from Bathinda.

Nardev Singh Bobby Mann has been given the ticket from Ferozepur, represented by Sukhbir, as the President has declared that he won't contest the Lok Sabha elections this time.

Other candidates announced include Ranjit Singh Dhillon for Ludhiana parliamentary constituency, former cabinet minister Sohan Singh Thandal for Hoshiarpur, Mohinder Singh Kaypee for Jalandhar Lok Sabha constituency, and Hardeep Singh Saini, former deputy mayor of Chandigarh, for Chandigarh.

