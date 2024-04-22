SC permits minor rape victim to undergo medical termination of 30-week pregnancy

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court allowed the petition filed by a 14-year-old rape victim's mother, seeking a direction to undergo medical termination of her nearly 30-week pregnancy, after noting that it was an exception case and continuing the pregnancy may harm the physical and mental health of the young girl. on Monday.

"These are very very exceptional cases where we have to protect children," a bench led by the CJI D Y Chandrachud said in his order.

While allowing the medical termination of the minor girl, the apex court noted that since she is 14 and it was a rape case and this is an exceptional case, we thereby passed certain orders in this aspect.

The top court, while setting aside the Bombay HC order, directed that the dean at Lokmanya Tilak municipal general hospital should constitute a team to carry out the medical termination of the pregnancy of the minor in respect of whom medical report was submitted.