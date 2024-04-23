Australian journalist's claim that she was forced to leave India not correct: Govt sources

NEW DELHI: Days after she left India, Australian journalist Avani Dias claimed on Tuesday that she was not allowed to cover elections and was compelled to leave the country even as government sources said her allegation is incorrect and misleading.

The South Asia Bureau Chief of the Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC) left India on April 19, and she claimed on Tuesday that she was denied an extension of her visa by the Indian government because of her reports "crossed a line".

"After Australian Government intervention, I got a mere two-month extension. Less than 24 hours before my flight," she said in a post on 'X'.