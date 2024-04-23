CAA patently discriminatory, must go; should be replaced by law of asylum: P.Chidambaram

On Shah's remarks that one needs to be in government to change laws and it's not possible for the Congress to become even the main opposition party, Chidambaram said, "Thank God the Election Commission of India is different from the Ministry of Home Affairs and thank god the people of India are independent of the Election commission of India."

Chidambaram said there is a long list of laws, for example the Prevention of Money Laundering Act,2002, that need to be reviewed, repealed or amended.

He said the PMLA law has to be repealed and re-enacted in order to be consistent with international conventions on money laundering.

"Our law is clearly in violation of Indian law as well as the international convention," he said on PMLA.

"Similarly, there are many laws which they have made that have diluted the purpose of the law, which have distorted the laws, for example environmental laws have been amended, forest laws have been amended, all that has to be reversed. We have said so in a chapter (in the manifesto) in reversing the damage," Chidambaram said.

"We did not want to add a list as it runs into at least two pages. Several laws have to be reviewed, some will be repealed, some will be repealed and re-enacted and some will be amended," he added.