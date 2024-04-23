Country's biggest leader has given up morality, does not walk on path of truth: Priyanka Gandhi on PM

Speaking about the now-scrapped electoral bonds scheme, the Congress leader said that companies that were raided gave donations to BJP, and then the cases against them were closed.

She further alleged," It is now clear how the black money was made white through demonetisation and then it was deposited in BJP's account."

She wondered "how the companies that were unable to earn even Rs 100 crore, donated Rs 1,100 crore to the BJP (under the electoral bond scheme)."

"The opposition is targeted by calling them corrupt but the reality is that the BJP is corrupt and it has misled the country in the past 10 years,"Priyanka alleged.

Recalling a BJP leader's statement that they would change the Constitution, she asked people to be careful.

"You must carefully listen to those who talk about changing the Constitution because it will directly impact your lives," she said.