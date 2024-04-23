‘Lakhimpur Kheri accused violating bail conditions’

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Monday expressed serious concern over an allegation that Ashish Mishra, the prime accused in the Lakhimpur Kheri killing case, had been visiting Uttar Pradesh and attending functions in violation of his bail conditions.

Advocate Prashant Bhushan, who represented some families of the victims, alleged before a two-judge bench led by Justice Surya Kant that Mishra has been violating a bail condition set by the top court.

“He (Ashish Mishra) has participated in various functions recently, distributing tricycles in UP. I do not know how this is being allowed,” Bhushan observed. The lawyer activist, said in the interim bail order, the court had clearly said that he can only enter UP for trial in the Lakhimpur Kheri case “but he is misusing the SC bail order,” Bhushan told the SC.

The allegation was, however, vehemently, denied by the counsel Siddhartha Dave, representing Mishra.