Rahul Gandhi has same agenda on minorities as Manmohan Singh: Tawde

NEW DELHI: BJP general secretary Vinod Tawde on Tuesday claimed that like former prime minister Manmohan Singh, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's "agenda" is that the minorities should have the first right to the country's wealth, and not tribals or Dalits.

He was replying to a question about the manifesto of the NCP led by Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, a BJP ally, which mentions a caste-based census.

Congress too has been demanding such a census.

"Caste-based census is not Rahul Gandhi's agenda. His agenda is what Manmohan Singh had stated earlier: minorities have the first right to the country's wealth," Tawde told reporters.