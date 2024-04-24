Jailed pro-Khalistan leader Amritpal Singh to contest Lok Sabha polls, claims his lawyer

CHANDIGARH: Waris Punjab De Head and pro-Khalistan leader Amritpal Singh who is presently lodged at Dibrugarh jail in Assam under the National Security Act may contest the Lok Sabha elections from Khadoor Sahib, claimed his lawyer on Wednesday.

Rajdev Singh Khalsa, the lawyer of Amritpal Singh, who is presently in Dibrugarh where he met the pro-Khalistani leader in the central jail there, told The New Indian Express over phone that he requested him to fight the upcoming Lok Sabha elections from Khadoor Sahib as it will be a referendum on his arrest by the AAP-led Mann government. "He told me that he will fight these upcoming polls," claimed Khalsa and added that his nomination papers will be filed once the process begins.

Tarseem Singh, the father of Amritpal Singh, said, "We have not met him for long and will be meeting him tomorrow at Dibrugarh jail. This issue of him (Amritpal) fighting the Lok Sabha polls has not been discussed with us at all and we have no knowledge of it. We are not in favour of him fighting these elections but only after we meet him and discuss it can we say anything."